Center for Financial Planning Inc. Grows Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 529 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,453,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Target by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 8.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TGT. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.92.

NYSE TGT opened at $157.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.48 and its 200 day moving average is $197.28. The stock has a market cap of $73.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

