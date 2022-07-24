Center for Financial Planning Inc. Has $1.52 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 149 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.18.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $213.40 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.99 and a 200-day moving average of $236.51.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

