Center for Financial Planning Inc. Makes New $76,000 Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,673,000. Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $771,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 78,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $77.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.00. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.65 and a 12-month high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

