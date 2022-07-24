Center for Financial Planning Inc. Sells 448 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 20,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 276,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 127,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,866 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 244,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU opened at $32.75 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $32.20 and a 1-year high of $39.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.38.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

