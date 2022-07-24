Center for Financial Planning Inc. Sells 90 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,751,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 14,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,867,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,772,000 after buying an additional 7,556 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $397.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $392.30 and a 200 day moving average of $423.66. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

