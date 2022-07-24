CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.25.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNP. Mizuho upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $29.70 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $24.33 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 26.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 36,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

