Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) is Cannae Holdings Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Cannae Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000,000 shares during the quarter. Ceridian HCM comprises about 17.0% of Cannae Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cannae Holdings Inc. owned 0.05% of Ceridian HCM worth $546,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,575,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter.

CDAY opened at $54.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a one year low of $43.23 and a one year high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ceridian HCM from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.58.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $201,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,292,656.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ceridian HCM news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $201,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,292,656.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rakesh Subramanian sold 4,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $228,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,373. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,789 shares of company stock worth $535,214. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

