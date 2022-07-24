Cheuvreux Downgrades Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) to Hold

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Cheuvreux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Nokia Oyj from €6.70 ($6.77) to €6.10 ($6.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Nokia Oyj from €6.50 ($6.57) to €6.00 ($6.06) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.65.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $5.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.