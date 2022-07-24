Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.20

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.20 and traded as low as $11.45. Chino Commercial Bancorp shares last traded at $11.45, with a volume of 11,300 shares changing hands.

Chino Commercial Bancorp Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.20. The firm has a market cap of $30.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.66.

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter.

Chino Commercial Bancorp Company Profile

Chino Commercial Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses primarily in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing deposits, money market accounts, checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

