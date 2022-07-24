Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Cinedigm Stock Down 8.1 %
Shares of CIDM opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.21 million, a PE ratio of 57.89 and a beta of 1.75. Cinedigm has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $2.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.73.
Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter. Cinedigm had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 2.95%.
About Cinedigm
Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Media Content and Entertainment Business.
