Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Cinedigm Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of CIDM opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.21 million, a PE ratio of 57.89 and a beta of 1.75. Cinedigm has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $2.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.73.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter. Cinedigm had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 2.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIDM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 1,006.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 821,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 747,654 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Cinedigm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cinedigm by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,359,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,729 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cinedigm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Cinedigm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Media Content and Entertainment Business.

