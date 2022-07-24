Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CTAS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $393.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Argus cut their price target on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $458.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $432.00.

Cintas stock opened at $396.73 on Friday. Cintas has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $377.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $388.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.45.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,983,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,247,053,000 after buying an additional 92,123 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 14.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,057,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,364,000 after acquiring an additional 893,231 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cintas by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,972,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,760,689,000 after acquiring an additional 49,786 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,771,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,280,000 after acquiring an additional 57,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,960,000 after purchasing an additional 50,999 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

