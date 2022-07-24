Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 2.6% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 41,425 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 54,035 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 27,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 965 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.23.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $44.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.03. The stock has a market cap of $184.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.82 and a 12 month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Stories

