Citigroup Cuts HashiCorp (NYSE:HCP) Price Target to $40.00

HashiCorp (NYSE:HCP – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.62% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of HCP stock opened at $33.44 on Friday. HashiCorp has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $102.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.71.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

