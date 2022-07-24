Citigroup Lowers Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) to Sell

Citigroup downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $3.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $8.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Atara Biotherapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.29.

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.15. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $20.04.

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.11. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 122.18% and a negative net margin of 1,451.79%. The business had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 14,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $102,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,069.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $29,696.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 14,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $102,384.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,069.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,811 shares of company stock worth $243,848 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $93,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $93,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $112,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

