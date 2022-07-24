Civitas Achieves Market Cap of $13,716.23 (CIV)

Civitas (CIV) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. One Civitas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Civitas has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar. Civitas has a total market cap of $13,716.23 and approximately $18.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003909 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00140618 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00008190 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000175 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000751 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000062 BTC.
- Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000197 BTC.
About Civitas
Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,695,637 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Civitas
Receive News & Updates for Civitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.