Civitas Achieves Market Cap of $13,716.23 (CIV)

Civitas (CIV) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. One Civitas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Civitas has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar. Civitas has a total market cap of $13,716.23 and approximately $18.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Civitas

Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,695,637 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Civitas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars.

