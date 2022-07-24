Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.71

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.705 per share on Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th.

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CCA opened at C$85.65 on Friday. Cogeco Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$81.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$121.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.08 billion and a PE ratio of 9.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$94.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$99.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Insider Activity at Cogeco Communications

In other Cogeco Communications news, insider Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$88.56 per share, with a total value of C$1,452,436.48. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 159,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,161,255.68. In related news, insider Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$88.56 per share, with a total value of C$1,452,436.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,161,255.68. Also, Senior Officer Christian Jolivet sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.50, for a total value of C$98,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at C$1,655,379. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 99,700 shares of company stock worth $9,291,819.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

CCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered Cogeco Communications from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$119.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$127.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. CIBC downgraded shares of Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$126.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$114.50 to C$112.50 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$116.06.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

