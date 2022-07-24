Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.71

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.705 per share on Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th.
Shares of CCA opened at C$85.65 on Friday. Cogeco Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$81.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$121.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.08 billion and a PE ratio of 9.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$94.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$99.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.56.
In other Cogeco Communications news, insider Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$88.56 per share, with a total value of C$1,452,436.48. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 159,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,161,255.68. In related news, insider Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$88.56 per share, with a total value of C$1,452,436.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,161,255.68. Also, Senior Officer Christian Jolivet sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.50, for a total value of C$98,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at C$1,655,379. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 99,700 shares of company stock worth $9,291,819.
Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.
