CoinPoker (CHP) Hits Market Cap of $10.17 Million

CoinPoker (CHP) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. One CoinPoker coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0370 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges. CoinPoker has a total market cap of $10.17 million and $22,523.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CoinPoker has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,614.82 or 1.00012689 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006653 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

CoinPoker Profile

CHP is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker. CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com.

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

