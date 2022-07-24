Columbia Banking System, Inc. (COLB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 2nd

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd.

Columbia Banking System has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.1% annually over the last three years. Columbia Banking System has a dividend payout ratio of 34.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Columbia Banking System to earn $3.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

COLB opened at $29.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.94. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $40.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Aaron James Deer bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,956. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Aaron James Deer bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,956. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig D. Eerkes bought 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $48,312.88. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,874.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 5,713 shares of company stock worth $158,593. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLB. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 26.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 178.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 22.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 2.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Read More

