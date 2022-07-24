Columbia Banking System, Inc. (COLB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 2nd

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd.
Columbia Banking System has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.1% annually over the last three years. Columbia Banking System has a dividend payout ratio of 34.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Columbia Banking System to earn $3.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.
Columbia Banking System Price Performance
COLB opened at $29.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.94. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $40.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.67.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
COLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.80.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO Aaron James Deer bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,956. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig D. Eerkes bought 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $48,312.88. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,227 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $576,874.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 5,713 shares of company stock worth $158,593. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Banking System
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLB. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 26.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 178.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 22.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 2.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.
Columbia Banking System Company Profile
Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.
