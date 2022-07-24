Column Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 198 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 521.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 171,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,832,000 after acquiring an additional 22,821 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,671 shares of company stock worth $888,117. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.00.

NYSE:EL opened at $260.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.39 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.26%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

