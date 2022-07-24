Column Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA IMCB opened at $59.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.78 and its 200 day moving average is $63.29. iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $73.03.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (IMCB)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.