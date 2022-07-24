Column Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IMCB opened at $59.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.78 and its 200 day moving average is $63.29. iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $73.03.

