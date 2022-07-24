Column Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BURL. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,031,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,530,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,223,000 after acquiring an additional 725,000 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,634,000 after acquiring an additional 319,849 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,711,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 203.0% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 324,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,117,000 after acquiring an additional 217,411 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

BURL opened at $156.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.86. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.28 and a 52-week high of $357.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 60.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BURL shares. Cowen cut shares of Burlington Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. OTR Global lowered shares of Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $223.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.89.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

