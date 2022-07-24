Column Capital Advisors LLC Invests $37,000 in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,743,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,168,444,000 after buying an additional 1,945,620 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,545,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,453,000 after purchasing an additional 313,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,682,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,001,000 after purchasing an additional 689,643 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,589,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,694,000 after purchasing an additional 80,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,500,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,527,000 after purchasing an additional 122,110 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stephens upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.76.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

SYF stock opened at $32.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.52. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 22.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

