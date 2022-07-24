Column Capital Advisors LLC Invests $51,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 734.5% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $56.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.93. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $79.23.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

(Get Rating)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.