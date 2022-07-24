Column Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 163 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 97.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $928,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on IQV. SVB Leerink began coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on IQVIA from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.63.

IQVIA Trading Down 1.7 %

IQVIA stock opened at $221.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.01. The company has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.67 and a 52-week high of $285.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

About IQVIA

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

