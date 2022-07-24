Column Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 74.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.08.

Chubb Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $184.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $164.13 and a twelve month high of $218.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.12.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.68%.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,779.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,779.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total transaction of $101,745.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,801,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

