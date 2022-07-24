Column Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Column Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 687,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 38.2% in the first quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 9,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 65.8% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 54,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.5% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $82.43 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.64. The company has a market cap of $144.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.84%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

