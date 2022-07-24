Column Capital Advisors LLC Sells 618 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Column Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $187.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $164.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.50. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Barclays set a $220.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 target price (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.12.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

