Community Bank System (CBU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 28.70%. The company had revenue of $160.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect Community Bank System to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Community Bank System Stock Performance

Shares of Community Bank System stock opened at $65.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.11 and a 200 day moving average of $68.45. Community Bank System has a 12 month low of $60.94 and a 12 month high of $78.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Community Bank System Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.04%.

In related news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $130,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,741.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $130,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,741.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 10,000 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $665,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,979.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,987 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 2.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 1.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the first quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut Community Bank System from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Community Bank System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

