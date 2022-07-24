Comparing CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) & Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY)

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Rating) and CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Koninklijke Vopak and CapitaLand, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koninklijke Vopak 0 2 0 0 2.00 CapitaLand 0 0 1 0 3.00

Koninklijke Vopak presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.77%. Given Koninklijke Vopak’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Koninklijke Vopak is more favorable than CapitaLand.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koninklijke Vopak N/A N/A N/A CapitaLand N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Koninklijke Vopak and CapitaLand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Koninklijke Vopak has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CapitaLand has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Koninklijke Vopak pays an annual dividend of $1.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. CapitaLand pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Koninklijke Vopak and CapitaLand’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koninklijke Vopak $1.50 billion 2.08 $253.42 million N/A N/A CapitaLand $4.74 billion 3.41 -$1.14 billion N/A N/A

Koninklijke Vopak has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CapitaLand.

Summary

CapitaLand beats Koninklijke Vopak on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Koninklijke Vopak

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases and LNG, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. The company operates 73 terminals in 23 countries with a storage capacity of 36.2 million cubic meters. Koninklijke Vopak N.V. was founded in 1616 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

About CapitaLand

CapitaLand is one of Asia’s largest real estate companies headquartered and listed in Singapore. The company leverages its significant asset base, design and development capabilities, active capital management strategies, and extensive market network and operational capabilities to develop high-quality real estate products and services. Its diversified global real estate portfolio includes integrated developments, shopping malls, serviced residences, offices and homes. The Group focuses on Singapore and China as our core markets, while it continues to expand in markets such as Vietnam and Indonesia. The company also has one of the largest real estate fund management businesses with assets located in Asia.

