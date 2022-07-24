Comparing U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) & Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) and Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for U.S. Bancorp and Harleysville Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Bancorp 1 9 5 0 2.27 Harleysville Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $58.47, suggesting a potential upside of 22.55%. Given U.S. Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe U.S. Bancorp is more favorable than Harleysville Financial.

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

U.S. Bancorp has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Harleysville Financial has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

74.9% of U.S. Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Harleysville Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of U.S. Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of Harleysville Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares U.S. Bancorp and Harleysville Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Bancorp $23.71 billion 2.99 $7.96 billion $4.35 10.97 Harleysville Financial $29.85 million 3.18 $7.28 million $1.98 12.88

U.S. Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Harleysville Financial. U.S. Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harleysville Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Bancorp and Harleysville Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Bancorp 28.08% 15.05% 1.20% Harleysville Financial 26.04% N/A N/A

Dividends

U.S. Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Harleysville Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. U.S. Bancorp pays out 42.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Harleysville Financial pays out 58.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. U.S. Bancorp has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Summary

U.S. Bancorp beats Harleysville Financial on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products. It also provides ancillary services comprising capital markets, treasury management, and receivable lock-box collection services to corporate and governmental entity customers; and a range of asset management and fiduciary services for individuals, estates, foundations, business corporations, and charitable organizations. In addition, the company offers investment and insurance products to its customers principally within its markets, as well as fund administration services to a range of mutual and other funds. Further, it provides corporate and purchasing card, and corporate trust services; and merchant processing services, as well as investment management, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, and brokerage and leasing services. As of December 31, 2021, the company provided its products and services through a network of 2,230 banking offices principally operating in the Midwest and West regions of the United States, as well as through on-line services, over mobile devices, and other distribution channels; and operated a network of 4,059 ATMs. The company was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Harleysville Financial

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, money market, and checking accounts; and certificates of deposit. It also provides auto, mortgage, home equity, savings account, business term, and commercial real estate loans, as well as line of credit. In addition, the company offers online banking and bill payment, mobile banking, debit card, telephone banking, remote deposit, automated clearing house processing, sweep account, zero balance account, employee, and other cash management services. Further, it provides investment services, such as financial consultation, cash and wealth management, education planning, investment strategy, insurance, retirement and estate planning, financial and goal planning, and asset allocation services, as well as offers investment products, such as fixed and variable annuities, mutual funds, life insurances, stocks and bonds, tax-advantaged investments, long-term care insurances, disability insurances, retirement plans/individual retirement accounts, wrap accounts, and unit investment trusts. Additionally, the company offers consumer loans, including residential mortgage, construction, and non-real estate consumer loans; and commercial loans, such as commercial mortgages and commercial business loans. It operates six full-service offices located in Montgomery County; and one office situated in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. The company was formerly known as Harleysville Savings Financial Corporation and changed its name to Harleysville Financial Corporation in May 2017. The company was incorporated in 1915 and is headquartered in Harleysville, Pennsylvania.

