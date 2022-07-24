Compass (NYSE:COMP) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $7.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on COMP. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Compass from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Compass from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.06.

Get Compass alerts:

Compass Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COMP opened at $3.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.33. Compass has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $17.70. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.02. Compass had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 49.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Compass will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank Martell acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $161,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $161,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Compass Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.