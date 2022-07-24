Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Round Table Services LLC

Round Table Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STZ. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 25.3% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ opened at $242.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.28.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 48.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $44,514,842.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $24,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,614,918 shares of company stock valued at $392,160,616 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

