Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Acquires 2,102 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,844 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. CIBC downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.66.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 0.5 %

TD stock opened at $63.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.09. The company has a market capitalization of $114.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $58.64 and a 12 month high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.692 dividend. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.15%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

