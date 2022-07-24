Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Acquires 779 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JCI. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE:JCI opened at $50.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.29. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The stock has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.53.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.