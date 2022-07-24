Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $439,657,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,672,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,268,000 after acquiring an additional 791,859 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,734,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,162,000 after acquiring an additional 632,809 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,967,000 after acquiring an additional 599,478 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,506,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,928,621,000 after purchasing an additional 541,283 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $224.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.56.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of EXR opened at $177.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.11. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.70 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.88 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 97.40%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

