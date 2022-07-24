Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $1.83 Million Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,643 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 953.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 784,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,386,000 after purchasing an additional 709,745 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 815,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,602,000 after purchasing an additional 350,512 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 647,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,520,000 after purchasing an additional 112,539 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $8,990,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $6,644,000. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Onto Innovation Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $79.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.29. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.95 and a 12-month high of $106.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.72.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $241.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 19.93%. Onto Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

