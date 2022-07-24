Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Invests $351,000 in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.51.

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB stock opened at $35.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $49.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,015,636.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $224,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,080,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,636.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock valued at $430,840,521 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

