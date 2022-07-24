Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Makes New $709,000 Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 2,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,990 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 20,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Shelton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,660 shares of company stock worth $7,462,511 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 3.3 %

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.41.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $88.10 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $71.60 and a one year high of $164.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Stories

