Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 5.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FNF opened at $37.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.59 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.74 and its 200 day moving average is $44.19.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 14.10%. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

