Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 19,110 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,778 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 19,110 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $4,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 44,229 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,846 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $47.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.80 and a 200-day moving average of $50.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $67.78.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $565.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.97 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 37.28% and a return on equity of 34.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.26%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

