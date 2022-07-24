Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,179 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SE. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA Price Performance

SE opened at $77.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.41. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $54.06 and a 12-month high of $372.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 1.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.02. SEA had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. SEA’s revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

SE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on SEA from $157.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. CICC Research initiated coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC dropped their target price on SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.87.

About SEA

(Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.