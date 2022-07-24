Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) PT Lowered to C$2.90 at CIBC

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$3.50 to C$2.90 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CMMC. TD Securities lowered their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bankshares downgraded Copper Mountain Mining from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cormark reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$5.50 price objective (down previously from C$6.00) on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.80 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copper Mountain Mining presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$3.57.

TSE CMMC opened at C$1.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.03. Copper Mountain Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.35 and a twelve month high of C$4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$297.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86.

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 262,600 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.04, for a total transaction of C$536,360.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,899,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$73,325,229.16. In other Copper Mountain Mining news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 262,600 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.04, for a total transaction of C$536,360.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,899,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$73,325,229.16. Also, Senior Officer Letitia Wong acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 283,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$779,625. Insiders have acquired 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $144,820 over the last ninety days.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

