Covalent Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges (CQT)

Covalent (CQT) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Covalent has a total market capitalization of $28.46 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Covalent has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Covalent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000504 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004510 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001578 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00016737 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001856 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00032058 BTC.
About Covalent
Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq.
