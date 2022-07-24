Covalent Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges (CQT)

Covalent (CQT) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Covalent has a total market capitalization of $28.46 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Covalent has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Covalent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000504 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004510 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00016737 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00032058 BTC.

About Covalent

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq.

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

