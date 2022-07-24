COVER Protocol (COVER) Price Tops $188.07 on Top Exchanges

COVER Protocol (COVER) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 24th. One COVER Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $188.07 or 0.00397019 BTC on exchanges. COVER Protocol has a market cap of $14.89 million and approximately $16.59 million worth of COVER Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, COVER Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,434.12 or 0.99976934 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004459 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006487 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004453 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003827 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
COVER Protocol Coin Profile
COVER Protocol (CRYPTO:COVER) is a coin. It launched on January 5th, 2021. COVER Protocol’s total supply is 82,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,179 coins. COVER Protocol’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for COVER Protocol is www.coverprotocol.com. COVER Protocol’s official message board is coverprotocol.medium.com.
Buying and Selling COVER Protocol
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVER Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVER Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVER Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for COVER Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVER Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.