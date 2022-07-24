Cowen Lowers AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target to $24.00

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Cowen from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.89. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of T. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in AT&T by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 31,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in AT&T by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 29,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

