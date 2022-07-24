Credits Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.90 Million (CS)

Credits (CS) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Credits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Credits has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and $35,679.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Credits has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005220 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000254 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000079 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en.

Buying and Selling Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.