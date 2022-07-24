Cubiex Tops One Day Trading Volume of $18.00 (CBIX)

Cubiex (CBIX) traded 33.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 24th. Cubiex has a total market capitalization of $49,649.98 and approximately $18.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cubiex has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Cubiex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Cubiex Profile

Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports. Cubiex’s official website is www.cubiex.com. The official message board for Cubiex is medium.com/@CubiexeSports.

Buying and Selling Cubiex

