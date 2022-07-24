Cubiex Tops One Day Trading Volume of $18.00 (CBIX)

Cubiex (CBIX) traded 33.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 24th. Cubiex has a total market capitalization of $49,649.98 and approximately $18.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cubiex has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Cubiex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004481 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001584 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00016368 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001853 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00032048 BTC.
Cubiex Profile
Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports. Cubiex’s official website is www.cubiex.com. The official message board for Cubiex is medium.com/@CubiexeSports.
