CUDOS Price Tops $0.0085 on Top Exchanges (CUDOS)

CUDOS (CUDOS) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last seven days, CUDOS has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. CUDOS has a market capitalization of $24.24 million and approximately $207,122.00 worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUDOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges.
About CUDOS
CUDOS is a coin. It launched on January 8th, 2021. CUDOS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,843,368,033 coins. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_.
Buying and Selling CUDOS
