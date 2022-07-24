Cullen Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank grew its position in AbbVie by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Brightworth purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 381,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,615,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 333,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,222,000 after acquiring an additional 48,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.69.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.5 %

ABBV opened at $148.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.56. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

