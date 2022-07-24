Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $458,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth $2,050,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 137,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 51,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Sidoti restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $85.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Barrett Business Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.33.

Barrett Business Services Trading Down 0.7 %

BBSI opened at $77.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.24 and a 200-day moving average of $71.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.39. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.76 and a 1-year high of $86.82.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 21.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gary Kramer acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.13 per share, for a total transaction of $70,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,416,048.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

